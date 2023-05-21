Architectural scavenger hunt held as part of historic preservation week in Sioux City

Architectural Scavenger Hunt in Sioux City
Architectural Scavenger Hunt in Sioux City(KTIV)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) Rebos restaurant hosted an architectural scavenger hunt for History Preservation Week.

The contestant’s goal for the hunt was to find 24 different locations down 4th and Virginia street. Each clue had a picture of part of a building, like a brick or a pole, to help participants locate the buildings.

The first person to write the addresses down for all the locations got some Sioux City merchandise from different local businesses.

Those of all ages participated and worked together to explore Sioux City in celebration of History Preservation Week.

