Casa De Paz holds carnival fundraiser

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) Casa De Paz created some excitement for their residents Saturday through a carnival fundraiser. A large crowd formed to watch the band Huckleberry perform live and the dunk tank was also a big draw.

Lots of family and friends of the staff and residents came to support the Casa De Paz Health Care Center. With lots to do, everyone of all ages had a blast eating sweets, and playing wacky carnival games.

The money raised from each event goes towards this year’s Christmas Fund as is part of Skilled Nursing Week.

“Last year, the money that we raised was able to give them a really nice Christmas they never had before,” says Tonya Roller, the activity director at Casa De Paz. “I’m hoping to match that or do better.” Bringing big smiles from the residents and splashes from the dunk tank, the carnival was a success for Casa De Paz’s Health Care Center.

