Sioux City Council to reconsider city employee residency requirements

By Clayton Anderson
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Council is once again looking at so-called residency requirements for city employees.

Currently, the city can only hire people who live within a ten mile radius of the city limits. On Monday, the council will consider expanding residency requirements to a 30 mile radius outside of city limits and that includes Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

Back in April the council was considering a different residency requirement change that would allow allow city workers to live up to 50 miles away from the city if they live in Iowa, and up to 30 miles away from the city if they live in South Dakota or Nebraska.

Council hopes to increase its applicant pool and says current shortages are in part caused by limited residency requirements.

