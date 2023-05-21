Sioux City Council will consider an agreement to build an I-29 interchange south of Sergeant Bluff

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) The Sioux City City Council will decide at its meeting Monday whether to enter into an agreement with the city of Sergeant Bluff and Woodbury County to build an I-29 Interchange South of Sergeant Bluff, according to the Sioux City Council agenda.

The cities of Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff, Woodbury County, The Siouxland Initiative, and the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) have completed the initial step with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to construct a new interchange.

The proposed interchange will be located at approximately mile marker 139 on I-29 to improve access to the Southbridge area. Woodbury County has entered into an Agreement with the Iowa DOT as the Local Public Agency leading this project.

The schedule for this project is: design in 2023, property acquisition to be in 2024-2025, followed by construction in 2026 pending approval of the Iowa DOT Commission.

The Cities of Sergeant Bluff and Sioux City are working with Woodbury County to secure funding for the construction of the Interchange and associated roadways. Sioux City would participate in cost sharing only when or if the City annexes the area and capitalizes on economic development opportunities, according to the council agenda.

