Sioux City Public Museum brings Sioux City sports history to their permanent gallery

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Sioux City Public Museum has added a new exhibit to their permanent gallery, and it shows the history of Sioux City sports.

After years in the making, the “Sioux City Sports” exhibit was completed a few months ago.

The exhibit is designed to show the history and diversity of Sioux City athletes and sports programs.

A couple of the people you can find being honored in the exhibit is former Chicago Bull and Sioux City West graduate, Kirk Hinrich and Sioux City East graduate and Olympian Shelby Houlihan.

The exhibit can show the history of Sioux City sports in a way never seen before.

”Sports is something that always just tends to bring people together, it seems to be a really popular topic, something that everybody can relate to but it’s still interesting to see how it changes overtime, that’s part of why you see a lot the touchable exhibits along the reader rail, just to see how they change,” said Haley Aguirre, from the Sioux City Public Museum.

The exhibit is a way to bring people interested in sports to the museum and to share local sports history with people who may not be familiar with athletes who competed on the national and world stage.

”Yeah I think it can serve 2 fold it can serve both the people who are really into sports who may not come to the museum, but also people who would be here anyway. This gives them a new experience,” said Aguirre.

Museum officials anticipate an interactive kiosk to be put in the exhibit in the next month or two, that would allow for a more immersive experience.

If you want to see the exhibit, you can visit during their hours of operation at 607 4th St.

