Siouxland keeps producing champions as Iowa High School Track and Field Championships wrap

DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) -The first opportunity of the day would come in the first race of the day and Lawton-Bronsons 800 Girls Medley Relay team is running like the wind and the blow through the competition and take home the gold with a time of 1:51.38

“Our team chemistry is so good, just running with these girls is fun every day,” said Sydney Brouwer Lawton-Bronson junior. “Being around them, every day just makes you better. We all just had confidence and faith that we could come here and do our best.

Now to the Boys 800 Medley Relay, and yup. the Lawton Bronson Eagles, are once again leading the way and Theo Moseman has a great push at the end to secure the gold and crush the state record with a time of 1:31.12.

“I knew it was going to be really fast today,” said Moseman. “Without my boys I would not have been able to bring it home they got me a nice little bit of a lead, and I just carried and won it for them and the Lord.”

Girls 2A 800 Meter now and Sibley-Ocheyedan’s Madison Brouwer looking to win her second state title in the 800. She sits in second after one but empties the tank on the last lap and brings home first with a time of 2:13 .67.

“Focusing in on that second lap that’s really where I just felt like where my strength was going to come out,” said Madison Brouwer Sibley-Ocheyedan senior. “So, I just really focused on that second 200 and then really just emptied the tank on that last 200.”

Stars normally don’t shine in the daylight, but Gabe Nash of Sioux City North is an outlier. He would trail first place in the 4A 800 through one lap, but he dug down deep to finish strong for the Stars.

“It feels amazing, I’ve had a pretty tough weekend so far, and this made it a lot better,” said Nash. “At 600 I decided to go a little early and it paid off, and I started out in dead last, and I usually do that because it’s just pacing, and everyone gets out super hard.”

The Sioux Central Rebels girls take gold and a state meet record in the 2 A shuttle hurdles with a time of 1:04.67.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better ending to it,” said Brynn Webber Sioux Central senior. “It was perfect it was great. I’m at a loss for words right now. We all ran perfect all ran great, and this is where we needed it to happen.”

Girls 100-meter dash 1A and Mia Walker wins the race with finish of 12.41 seconds and makes history for Newell-Fonda as she is the first ever track athlete at the school to take home the gold winning their first ever school.

“I think it’s crazy I can’t really fathom it right now,” said Walker. “Honestly I’m just blessed to be here, I really don’t know what to say I’m pretty shocked still.”

Jerra Merchant set the Girls 3A 100 hurdle record in the prelims yesterday, and she came into today with 2 things on her mind. Gold and breaking her own record. shed did both with a time of 14.39.

“I didn’t even know what the record was honestly before coming into the meet,” said Merchant. “But, once I got it the first time, I was like might as well do it again, I was working hard at it for so long, so I was ready to do it.”

Girls 4A 200 and Elliana Harris of Sioux City East is in a battle, stride for stride down the stretch but she finishes strong and takes home first with a time of 24.60 seconds.

After the 120 mark they all went out of my peripheral,” said Harris. “I didn’t see them I just knew that I had to finish it from there and make sure they didn’t catch up to me again.”

For her second appearance today, Madison Brouwer finds herself in second after 1 lap in the girls 2A 1500, she was last years runner up, but not this year she would take the lead and never look back, finishing with a time of 4:36.75.

“Yeah, it definitely motivated,” said Brouwer. “Just coming up a little bit short last year and thinking about that feeling it just really pushed me for today’s race.”

