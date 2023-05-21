Siouxlanders break records, win championships as Nebraska High School State Track & Field Meet wraps up

OMAHA, NE (KTIV) -State tournaments bring out the best in everyone, and that’s certainly been the case here at the Nebraska state track & field championships. We’ve seen it all from new state meet records to lots of great sportsmanship.

It is the final day of the NSAA track and field championships as these athletes give it their all.

Picking up on the track for the girls class C 800-meter run, Wakefield’s Jordan Metzler kicks around everyone down the final stretch crossing the line at 2:14.35 for a new state and meet record.

“Getting across that finish line and hearing that I got the state record is not something that I came in expecting to happen. So, leaving here with it is super cool,” said Jordan Metzler, Wakefield junior.

On the boys side for the Class D 800-meter run, Wausa’s Addison Smith gets ahead of the pack and cruises across the line at 1:59.11 highlighting his senior year with a win.

“At the beginning of the season I was like ‘I want to win a state championship.’ So, I had that mindset all season and put in the work and it paid off,” said Addison Smith, Wausa senior.

The Norfolk Catholic girls aim to defend their state title in the Class C girls 4x100 relay. They would finish as runner ups crossing the line at 50.30 seconds.

Now out to the field with the Class D boys long jump. Plainview’s Spencer <HILLY> Hille is on cruise control as he leaps out to the winning jump at 21 feet. 9- and three-quarter inches.

“It was really good. It put me at an all-time high because I came into state and was supposed to get like 6th or 7th. I pulled out a good jump, broke our school record, and won state and it’s a great feeling,” said Spencer Hille, Plainview junior.

Over in the Class C boys discus, Battle Creek’s Trent Uhlir has another strong performance throwing for 174-11 for a state runner up finish.

Closing out the day on the track with the sprinters, Lance Brester out of Howells-Dodge takes a runner up finish in the Class D 110 hurdles with a time of 15.48 seconds.

Over in the boys class C 100-meter dash, its Brody Krusemark out of Pender leaving it all on the track here. The junior had been wanting that state champion medal and he gets it with a final time of 11.06 seconds.

“Oh, it means everything to me. Track has always been my favorite sport. I’ve made it to state every year just hoping to get first and it finally happened. And I hope it makes my dad proud because he’s our track coach and that makes me happy,” said Brody Krusemark, Pender junior.

Lots of hard work paying off in these big moments.

