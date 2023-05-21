Woman tried to drown kittens in a bathtub, deputies say

Deputies say they determined that 45-year-old Rachel Denis Joseph had tried to drown the kittens in the bathtub.
By WKYT News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky woman has been arrested after police said she was trying to drown kittens in a bathtub.

WKYT reports 45-year-old Rachel Denis Joseph was taken into custody on Thursday.

According to an arrest citation, deputies were called to a home in Laurel County for a domestic violence call Thursday night.

While deputies were talking to the people involved, they heard what sounded like multiple kittens crying next to a couch.

When they investigated, the deputies found kittens in a trash can and inside of a tied up plastic bag, according to the citation.

Officials said the kittens were soaking wet, and bars of soap were also found inside the bag with the kittens.

After further investigation, deputies said they determined Joseph had tried to drown the kittens in the bathtub.

Authorities say Joseph was charged with cruelty to animals and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
21-year-old man drowns in West Lake Okoboji
Students at William Monroe High School are having to pay thousands of dollars after a senior...
High school students to pay $7,000 for vandalism after senior prank
Benito Curiel
Over 400 fentanyl pills found after pursuit ends in Sioux City
Members of the Sioux Central girls shuttle hurdle team celebrate on top of the podium in Des...
Siouxland keeps producing champions as Iowa High School Track and Field Championships wrap

Latest News

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon spacecraft, stands ready for launch to the...
LIVE: SpaceX launching Saudi astronauts on private flight to space station
President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in the Oval...
Debt ceiling talks to resume as Biden, McCarthy prepare to meet Monday to resolve standoff
President Biden's grim warning on debt ceiling talks overshadows his gains at G7 Summit and...
Debt ceiling deadline overshadows Biden's G-7 gains
Police say inmate Norman K. Wolfe has been caught and arrested after escaping from a transport...
Inmate who escaped transport vehicle in Kentucky caught after two-day search
Members of the public enjoying the new "Sioux City Sports" exhibit
Sioux City Public Museum brings Sioux City sports history to their permanent gallery