Around Siouxland: Siouxland Asian Festival

By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxlanders have a chance to attend an event where they can learn about different Asian cultures.

The 11th annual Siouxland Asian Festival is scheduled for Saturday, May 27. It takes place at Yummi Blox in downtown Sioux City on W 7th Street. It goes from 12 to 4 p.m. and is free for anyone to attend.

Organizers say there’ll be plenty of Asian food trucks at the event for people to enjoy. Other activities will include kids’ activities, dance-offs and performances that involve local kids who identify with the Asian community in Siouxland.

More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page here.

