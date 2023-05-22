Dakota Valley baseball punches ticket to SDHSBA state tournament

By Amber Salas
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - South Dakota high school baseball teams are jumping into all the postseason action, and there was plenty of Class B regional action just up the road in North Sioux City as Dakota Valley took on Elk Point-Jefferson.

Both teams won their games earlier in the day on Sunday to now face each other in the championship game.

Dakota Valley had a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third, and the hits would keep coming as Jackson Boonstra gets one to go down center to bring in Jaxon Hennies as the Panthers extend their lead to 3-0.

Things get a little crazy in the top of the fourth as the Huskies try to steal second, and the chaos brings in Ty Trometer to put the Huskies on the board making it 3-1.

Panthers add more in the bottom of the fourth as Isaac Bruns gets the hit allowing Garrett Anderson to cruise on in extending the lead to 4-1. And Dakota Valley wouldn’t stop there as Jaxon Hennies fires one down the left line way out to deep left field. In comes Randy Rosenquist and Dakota Valley punches their ticket to the state tournament taking the win 5-1.

