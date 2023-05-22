A nice week ahead, but smoke returns this week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland. We are waking up to temperatures in the 50s and 60s with mostly clear skies and wind out of the southeast between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Today, you can expect another warm and sunny day with highs in the 70s and 80s across the viewing area. The wind will continue to be out of the southeast at 10 to 20 miles per hour. Also, we will see more smoke move into the region, making the skies hazier and grayer here in Siouxland.

Tonight, lows will be in the mid-50s across the area as the wind continues out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Also, we are forecasting mostly clear skies, but we will see smoky skies continue.

The rest of the work week will be sunny and warm with smoky skies as the wildfire smoke from Canada continues to move into the region. Then this weekend, we do have a chance of seeing some showers and thunderstorms.

I have all the details in this attached video, and the latest will be on News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.