Several warm and dry days ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - I hope you liked the weather we have seen on Monday, because there are several more days of this kind of weather coming our way.

Tonight we continue with slightly above average lows as we get into the mid 50s with a light southeasterly breeze.

We’ll see a lot of sunshine again on Tuesday although we could see some smoke overhead again and maybe some late day clouds with highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday will give us a repeat performance of Tuesday with highs again in the mid 80s with plenty of sunshine.

We’ll see a very small dip in the temperature on Thursday as highs will be closer to 80 degrees although we’ll still be seeing plenty of sunshine.

We’ll then see low 80s continue on Friday as well with maybe a little stronger southeasterly wind.

How long will this warm and dry weather last?

