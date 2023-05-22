Sioux City man sentenced to 25 years in prison for attempted murder

Carlos Mejia
Carlos Mejia(Sioux City Police Department)
By Dean Welte
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man found guilty of attempted murder after a 2022 shooting in Sioux City has received his prison sentence.

Court documents show 22-year-old Carlos Mejia of Sioux City will serve 25 years in prison. He was sentenced to 25 years for attempted murder and 10 years each for one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and one count of willful injury. But since his sentences are to be served concurrently, Mejia will spend no more than 25 years in prison. He will become eligible for parole after serving 17.5 years.

Mejia was found guilty of a shooting that happened back on March 14, 2022, which left one woman injured. On that day police officers were called to the 1900 block of Ingleside Avenue for a reported shooting. Authorities say Mejia had arranged for the victim to come to the Ingleside residence to get money from him to use for the purchase of methamphetamine. When the victim arrived, she allegedly sent another woman to the door to get the money. Mejia reportedly sent her away and asked for the victim.

According to court documents, when the victim came to the back door of the residence, Mejia called her inside where he was waiting in the kitchen. When she entered, Mejia was wielding a gun and fired one bullet as the victim fled.

The victim did receive a gunshot wound as she fled and had to be sent to a Sioux City hospital.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old man drowns in West Lake Okoboji
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
Members of the Sioux Central girls shuttle hurdle team celebrate on top of the podium in Des...
Siouxland keeps producing champions as Iowa High School Track and Field Championships wrap
Sioux City Council will consider an agreement to build an I-29 interchange south of Sergeant Bluff
FILE - 18-year-old Celeste Burgess, of Norfolk, appearing in Madison County court for a...
18-year-old charged in northeast Nebraska abortion case takes plea deal

Latest News

Iowa State Auditor visits Sioux City
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand, (D), spoke with Rotary Club members in Sioux City on Monday.
State Auditor tells Sioux City crowd new legislation will limit his office
Nebraska governor signs 12-week abortion ban, limits on gender-affirming care for minors
18-year-old charged in northeast Nebraska abortion case takes plea deal