Siouxland Pride Alliance hosting multiple events in May and June

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Pride Alliance plans to hold a variety of free events over the next several weeks.

These events are meant to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride, and this is the tenth year Siouxland Pride Alliance has hosted free events to celebrate Pride Month. This year’s theme for the events is “#StillHerre.” Organizers say the theme acknowledges the tenacity of LGBTQ+ people in the face of discrimination.

A list of the upcoming events is below:

Pride Prom The prom is a dance for LGBTQ+ teens and their allies. It will be held on Friday, May 26, from 7 to 11 p.m. at Girls Inc., 500 Main Street. Free Mom Hugs of Northwest Iowa are providing snacks for attendees. In addition to dancing, entertainment will be provided and a lip-sync contest will be held. Parents or guardians are encouraged to attend.

Pride Parade The parade is to be held on Thursday, June 1 a 6 p.m. in downtown Sioux City. The parade leaves the Long Lines parking lot and goes north on Pierce Street before turning left on 4th Street. The parade ends at 4th and Iowa Streets.

Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest The contest takes place in front of the Sioux City Museum on Saturday, June 3. Artists must complete their design no later than noon that day. Sioux City Pride Festival participants will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite design.

Sioux City Pride Festival The festival is to be held on Saturday, June 3 on 4th Street between Nebraska and Jones Streets. The event begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 4:00 p.m. A free meal is provided from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. At noon a proclamation from the City Council regarding Pride month is to be read by Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore and Hidden Hero awards are to be presented to two individuals for their support of the local LGBTQ+ community. Music and live entertainment are to be provided, featuring Jessica Hammond. Activities including face painting, arts and crafts for kids, a pinata, a kid’s story time and a community resource fair will also occur. A series of LGBTQ+ movies will be shown inside the museum: “Stonewall Uprising” will show at 1 a.m. “Radical Harmonies” will show at 12:30 p.m. “Milk” will show at 2 p.m.

Interfaith Pride Service The service takes place on Sunday, June 4, at 11 a.m. at Mayflower Congregational Church, 1407 West 18th Street.



The Siouxland Pride Alliance is a non-profit that was formed in 2012 to connect and protect the local LGBTQ+ community as well as to educate the broader Siouxland community about LGBTQ+ issues. The Alliance also hosts support groups for adults and youths, manages a free lending library, assists individuals to navigate community resources and provides educational opportunities on LGBTQ+ issues.

