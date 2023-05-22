Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Kimberly Sweet

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The U.S. Marshals are asking for the public’s help locating someone wanted out of Woodbury County.

The Marshals are searching for 52-year-old Kimberly Sweet, a 5′3″ woman wanted for parole violation. Authorities say she is on parole for a conviction of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Anyone with information on Sweet’s whereabouts can contact the U.S. Marshal Service by calling the tip line at (712) 252-0211 or by emailing siouxlands.mostwanted@usdoj.gov. Tips can be submitted anonymously and the information provided will remain confidential.

