456,000 waffle makers recalled after reports of burn hazards, injuries

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Consumer Product Safety Commissions says more than 456,000 waffle makers are under a recall due to burn hazards.

It says hot pieces of waffle can shoot out while using the waffle makers.

The products, PowerXL Model ESWM02 (five inch) and Model ESWM03 (seven inch) Stuffed Wafflizer waffle makers, come from the company Empower Brands.

The CPSC said it has received 44 reports of burn hazards and 34 burn injuries, including three that required medical attention.

The company sold the products from July 2021 to October last year.

The model numbers and date codes are printed on a tag attached to the power cord.

For more information about this recall, click here.

