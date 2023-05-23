Accident involving semi transporting mobile home closes Nebraska highway

The westbound lane for Highway 275 near Pilger, Nebraska was closed for several hours Monday.
By Dean Welte
Published: May. 23, 2023
PILGER, Neb. (KTIV) - A Nebraska highway was closed for several hours Monday after an unusual accident involving a semi transporting a mobile home.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says just before 3 p.m. they learned of a one-vehicle accident located west of Pilger on Hwy 275. When authorities got to the scene, they discovered the roadway was covered with debris after the axles of the semi-trailer broke loose and disintegrated. Authorities say this caused the mobile home the semi was transporting to “tilt precariously off the broken trailer.”

A special crew from Fremont, Nebraska was called in to fix the trailer so it could be moved.
The westbound lane for Hwy 275 was closed for nearly six hours as multiple departments worked to direct traffic around the scene while a special wrecker crew called in from Fremont, Nebraska area worked to stabilize the load and repair the axles so the trailer could be safely stabilized and moved.

It took until about 10 p.m. for the highway to be cleared.

It took seven hours for crews to finish their work so the highway could be reopened.
Authorities say the trailer did cause damage to the roadway which will be addressed by the Department of Transportation. No injuries were reported.

