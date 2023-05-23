Court documents detail evidence in Laurel murder case

LAUREL, Neb. (KTIV) - New court filings show the massive amount of evidence prosecutors have collected in their investigation of Carrie Jones. She’s the Laurel, Nebraska, woman accused of helping her husband in a murder scheme last August.

The court filings show law enforcement paid particular attention to electronic evidence, even going so far as to search an Xbox. Prosecutors turned over 327 line items worth of evidence.

Many of those items are multiple-page reports, security camera videos and location data. The filing comes as the trials for Carrie and Jason Jones are inching closer.

A judge previously found probable cause in Carrie’s case, and both are now before a district court judge. Before trial, the prosecution and defense are exchanging evidence they intend to use at trial, according to a stipulation both parties signed.

According to the documents, prosecutors searched several iPhones, Macbooks, Ipads and Apple Watches alongside a host of other electronics. Carrie Jones apparently consented to a search of her phone, the contents of which were later extracted by law enforcement.

Non-electronic evidence includes interviews with witnesses, an interview with Carrie Jones, and dozens of medical records for Jason Jones, who suffered severe burns during the incident.

Court records show they’ll be at the Cedar County Courthouse on July 24 at 10:30 a.m. for a pre-trial conference.

