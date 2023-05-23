Diana Castillo Joins KTIV as News Director, Bringing Extensive Experience and Leadership to Siouxland’s News Channel

Sioux City, IA - May 23, 2023 - KTIV, Siouxland’s leading news channel, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Diana Castillo as its new News Director. Diana brings with her a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in the field of journalism. Having previously served as the News Director for Siouxland News KMEG/KPTH for 9 years, Diana’s arrival is set to elevate the station’s news coverage to new heights. Her first day at KTIV will be July 17th.

In her role as News Director, Diana will work closely with Keith Bliven, KTIV’s Director of Operations and Executive Producer of KTIV newscasts. Together, they aim to foster a collaborative environment and deliver exceptional news content that resonates with the Siouxland community.

Keith Bliven expressed his excitement about working with Diana, stating, “Diana is an accomplished journalist and an amazing leader. She’s passionate not just about the stories that are covered but about the well-being of the people on her team. I’m excited she is bringing her expertise to Siouxland’s News Channel!”

Vice President and General Manager Bridget Breen also commented on Diana’s appointment, saying, “We are thrilled to welcome Diana Castillo as our new News Director. Her extensive experience and leadership in the field of journalism make her a valuable addition to our team. Diana’s passion for delivering impactful news and her commitment to journalistic excellence align perfectly with KTIV’s mission. We look forward to the dynamic and innovative news coverage she will bring to Siouxland.”

Diana Castillo has a proven ability to drive innovation and uphold high journalistic standards. Her strategic vision and dedication to providing accurate and impactful news coverage make her the perfect fit for KTIV. With her strong leadership skills and commitment to excellence, she will guide the newsroom in delivering comprehensive, reliable, and compelling stories to viewers across Siouxland.

Commenting on her new role, Diana Castillo said, “I am honored and thrilled to join the talented team at KTIV. I believe in the power of journalism to inform and inspire communities. I look forward to working closely with the dedicated staff at KTIV to bring impactful news stories to Siouxland viewers and serve as a trusted source of information.”

Under Diana’s guidance, KTIV is poised to strengthen its position as the go-to news source in Siouxland. Her appointment reaffirms the channel’s commitment to delivering quality news coverage that reflects the needs and interests of the community.

Please join us in welcoming Diana Castillo to the KTIV team. Her expertise and leadership will undoubtedly contribute to KTIV’s continued success in providing exceptional news content to Siouxland.

About KTIV: KTIV is the leading news channel serving Sioux City, Iowa, and the surrounding Siouxland area. With a strong commitment to journalistic integrity and community engagement, KTIV delivers reliable, comprehensive, and compelling news coverage across multiple platforms, including television, online, and mobile.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.