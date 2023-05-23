Hundreds attend ‘senior living fair’ at Siouxland Center for Active Generations

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Seniors had a chance to check out the local services available to them at the Siouxland Center for Active Generations “Senior Living Fair” on Tuesday afternoon.

This the first event of its kind held at the center since 2019 because of the pandemic. About 300 seniors attended the free event, and attendees were able to browse more than 40 booths where they could play games, see different medical providers, find local volunteer opportunities, and even receive hearing and memory screenings.

“We have 46 businesses and organizations here with services specifically for seniors. They’re here to talk about all that they can offer for seniors: there’s three different hospice groups, there’s chiropractors, therapists, doctors,” said Activities Coordinator Kristina Yezdimar. “It’s just one stop shopping to find all sorts of great opportunities and information.”

After the big turnout, organizers say they definitely plan to continue the event in the future.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.