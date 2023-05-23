Morningside University students explore the organic side of agriculture

Students exploring Oak Tree Farm & Gardens near Anthon, IA
Students exploring Oak Tree Farm & Gardens near Anthon, IA(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some Morningside University students spent their morning on an organic farm and garden.

It was a chance to deepen their “roots” in agricultural education.

“I think our students’ eyes are open to different practices that are put into place,” said Dee Mckenna, the Morningside University Garden Manager.

Practices that are good for the land, and for their bodies.

“We talked about the importance of serotonin, working in the soil releases serotonin and it works against depression. It’s a healthy lifestyle, it’s a healthy way to live,” said Mckenna.

As part of their May term, these Morningside University students got to see, first-hand, the importance of organic growing at Oak Tree Farm and Gardens near Anthon, Iowa.

Students got the chance to explore the farm and organic farming.

“As an Ag teacher, that’s what I’m going to school to be just knowing all of the parts of the Ag industry is super beneficial for me in the future, so I can teach my future students what I know about each little tidbit of the agriculture industry,” said Elizabeth Zobel, a senior at Morningside.

The trip was part of the Iowa Organic Association, which uses grant funding to advance expertise in organics in colleges across Iowa.

“The students that were here today are the future of food and organics, millennials are actually the highest buying rate in terms of organic products,” said Erika Otto of the Iowa Organic Association.

The visit to this organic oasis is a continuation of a “growing” education for students.

In the May term the students are planting a garden at Morningside, they’ve already toured gardens across Woodbury County and Plymouth Counties.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Sweet
Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Kimberly Sweet
21-year-old man drowns in West Lake Okoboji
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
Motorcycle vs deer accident sends 2 to hospital
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says

Latest News

Adrian Vaughn Lund
Woman dies after reported assault in Yankton, SD
Police: Storm Lake man arrested for assault, lighting woman’s hair on fire
Diana Castillo
Diana Castillo Joins KTIV as News Director, Bringing Extensive Experience and Leadership to Siouxland’s News Channel
David Phillips Jr.
Northeast Nebraska murder suspect has pretrial conference delayed