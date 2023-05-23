Morningside University students explore the organic side of agriculture

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some Morningside University students spent their morning on an organic farm and garden.

It was a chance to deepen their “roots” in agricultural education.

“I think our students’ eyes are open to different practices that are put into place,” said Dee Mckenna, the Morningside University Garden Manager.

Practices that are good for the land, and for their bodies.

“We talked about the importance of serotonin, working in the soil releases serotonin and it works against depression. It’s a healthy lifestyle, it’s a healthy way to live,” said Mckenna.

As part of their May term, these Morningside University students got to see, first-hand, the importance of organic growing at Oak Tree Farm and Gardens near Anthon, Iowa.

Students got the chance to explore the farm and organic farming.

“As an Ag teacher, that’s what I’m going to school to be just knowing all of the parts of the Ag industry is super beneficial for me in the future, so I can teach my future students what I know about each little tidbit of the agriculture industry,” said Elizabeth Zobel, a senior at Morningside.

The trip was part of the Iowa Organic Association, which uses grant funding to advance expertise in organics in colleges across Iowa.

“The students that were here today are the future of food and organics, millennials are actually the highest buying rate in terms of organic products,” said Erika Otto of the Iowa Organic Association.

The visit to this organic oasis is a continuation of a “growing” education for students.

In the May term the students are planting a garden at Morningside, they’ve already toured gardens across Woodbury County and Plymouth Counties.

