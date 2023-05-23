Motorcycle vs deer accident sends 2 to hospital

(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX RAPIDS, Iowa (KTIV) - Two people riding a motorcycle in northwest Iowa Sunday morning had to be sent to the hospital after they collided with a deer.

According to the Clay County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened at about 12:20 a.m. on U.S. Highway 10 near Sioux Rapid, Iowa. The sheriff’s office says the motorcycle’s driver, 58-year-old Michael Cowell of Cornell, Iowa, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 10 when a deer entered the roadway. The motorcycle hit the deer, throwing Cowell and his passenger from the motorcycle.

Cowell and his passenger were sent to the hospital in Spencer, Iowa to be treated for head injuries along with various non-incapacitating injuries. The motorcycle was totaled in the crash.

