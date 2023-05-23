Motorcycle vs deer accident sends 2 to hospital

SIOUX RAPIDS, Iowa (KTIV) - Two people riding a motorcycle in northwest Iowa Sunday morning had to be sent to the hospital after they collided with a deer.

According to the Clay County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened at about 12:20 a.m. on U.S. Highway 10 near Sioux Rapid, Iowa. The sheriff’s office says the motorcycle’s driver, 58-year-old Michael Cowell of Cornell, Iowa, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 10 when a deer entered the roadway. The motorcycle hit the deer, throwing Cowell and his passenger from the motorcycle.

Cowell and his passenger were sent to the hospital in Spencer, Iowa to be treated for head injuries along with various non-incapacitating injuries. The motorcycle was totaled in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.