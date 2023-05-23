Northeast Nebraska murder suspect has pretiral conference delayed

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KTIV) - A Louisiana man accused of murdering someone in northeast Nebraska has had his pretrial conference delayed until July.

Court documents show 21-year-old David Phillips Jr. was originally scheduled to have his pretrial conference on March 22, but Phillips’s attorney requested a continuance and the judge granted it. The pretrial conference is now scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on July 24.

Phillips has already pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder using a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a stolen firearm. He is accused of killing a man back on March 1 at a tower work site located north of Hartington, Nebraska. Phillips allegedly shot another man, 31-year-old Israel Matos-Colon of Michigan, multiple times. Matos-Colon was pronounced dead at a Yankton hospital the same day and Phillips was taken into custody.

