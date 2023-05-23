Perla Alarcon-Flory leaving Sioux City school board

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One of the members of the school board for Sioux City public schools has announced she’ll be leaving the district, meaning a vacancy will soon need to be filled.

The Sioux Community School District says Perla Alarcon-Flory will be moving outside of the district sometime in July 2023.

According to Iowa statutes and the district’s own policy, the school board must take action on filling a vacant board member position whenever said member resigns or moves outside of the district. The board is required to fill the vacancy by appointment within 30 days after the vacancy occurs. The appointed person is to hold office until a successor is elected and qualified at the next regular school election, which occurs in November 2023.

District officials say when filling a vacancy, eligible electors within the District have the right to file a petition requiring the vacancy be filled by special election. A person filling a vacancy as a result of a special election would serve the remaining portion of Alarcon-Flory’s term, which concludes in November 2025.

Recently, the school board appointed Bernie Scolaro to fill a vacant position following the resignation of Dr. Juline Albert. Scolaro was sworn in on Aug. 26, 2022.

Once a date for the vacancy has been identified and confirmed, the board will publish notice of its intent to fill the vacancy.

Alarcon-Flory was initially appointed to the Sioux City school board back in 2013. She was officially elected in 2014 and has been on it ever since.

