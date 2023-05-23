Sioux City Council discusses advisory board for Wastewater Treatment Center refurbishment design

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Renovations to Sioux City’s wastewater treatment plant will cost as much as $465 million.

The city has started filling an advisory committee to guide the engineering, planning, and work on what’s been called the single largest investment in city history.

Monday night the city council interviewed its first “citizen” candidate for the “Wastewater Treatment Plant Reconstruction and Design Advisory Committee”.

They also discussed the appointment of a city council member to that committee.

The committee will be made up of two Sioux City residents, five representatives of major industrial users, one member of the Siouxland Chamber or Siouxland Initiative, one representative from a “sister city” of Sioux City, and a city council member.

Those appointed committee members will be joined by the city manager, the city utilities director, the city finance director and the manager of the Wastewater Treatment Center.

Mayor Bob Scott hopes this committee can provide input on the extensive project.

“I hope that we really have the public input that I think has been lacking to this stage, and I hope that goes a long ways in convincing people like myself and others that this is the right project at the right time,” Scott said.

Monday night the council discussed its intention to appoint Council Member Julie Schoenherr to the wastewater committee.

