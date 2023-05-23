Sioux City Council takes step towards allowing city employees to live farther from city limits

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Sioux City City Council has started the process of expanding the distance city employees can live outside of city limits.

Currently the limit is just 10 miles. However, Monday night the council approved the first reading of an ordinance change that would allow city staff to live up to 30 miles outside of Sioux City.

Last month, the council considered a 50-mile limit if the employee lived in Iowa and if the employee worked in Nebraska or South Dakota, the limit was 30 miles.

Mayor Bob Scott voted “no” on Monday night’s first reading of the ordinance change. He has concerns about police, fire, and paramedic personnel living up to 30 miles away from Sioux City.

Scott said he wants the public to have a chance to speak at the second and third readings of the ordinance change.

“The last time this came up we did have we did have people email us on this about why they didn’t think it was right,” Scott said “I want to at least have the public have an opportunity to have some input.”

In documents presented to the city council, City Manager Bob Padmore said research of past applicants showed the current city residency requirement was a reason they declined city employment.

Scott said he’s not convinced the residency requirement is the reason the city has a hard time hiring workers.

