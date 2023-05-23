Siouxland soccer squads take one step closer to state tournament

By Amber Salas and Jayson Moeller
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - High school soccer substate action continued all across Siouxland as teams keep making their way closer to punching their ticket to the state tournament.

Final Scores:

SOCC

Sioux Center 2 BH/RV (B) 0 F

Denison-Sch. 3 S.C. West (B) 1 F

Western Christian 6 East Sac County (B) 0 F

S.C. North 3 S.C. East (B) 0 F

Unity Christian 2 West Sioux (B) 1 F

Bishop Heelan 3 Spirit Lake (B) 0 F

Spencer 2 Storm Lake (B) 4 F

AAB

Sioux City 3 Sioux Falls 4 F

SB

Hinton 4 Akron-Westfield 3 F

Sioux Center 20 Cherokee 0 F

Kingsley-Pierson 6 MVAO-COU 2 F

Denison-Schleswig 9 Westwood 2 F

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old man drowns in West Lake Okoboji
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
Members of the Sioux Central girls shuttle hurdle team celebrate on top of the podium in Des...
Siouxland keeps producing champions as Iowa High School Track and Field Championships wrap
FILE - 18-year-old Celeste Burgess, of Norfolk, appearing in Madison County court for a...
18-year-old charged in northeast Nebraska abortion case takes plea deal
Sioux City Council will consider an agreement to build an I-29 interchange south of Sergeant Bluff

Latest News

Dakota Valley baseball punches ticket to SDHSBA state tournament
Coaches Corner: Sioux City North boys soccer looks forward to the challenge of the postseason
Dakota Valley takes the 5-1 win over Elk Point-Jefferson to advance on to the state tournament.
Dakota Valley baseball punches ticket to SDHSBA state tournament
Sioux City North head coach Ricardo Azpeitia shares more on the Stars and their upcoming...
Coaches Corner: Sioux City North boys soccer looks forward to the challenge of the postseason