Siouxland soccer squads take one step closer to state tournament
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - High school soccer substate action continued all across Siouxland as teams keep making their way closer to punching their ticket to the state tournament.
Final Scores:
SOCC
Sioux Center 2 BH/RV (B) 0 F
Denison-Sch. 3 S.C. West (B) 1 F
Western Christian 6 East Sac County (B) 0 F
S.C. North 3 S.C. East (B) 0 F
Unity Christian 2 West Sioux (B) 1 F
Bishop Heelan 3 Spirit Lake (B) 0 F
Spencer 2 Storm Lake (B) 4 F
AAB
Sioux City 3 Sioux Falls 4 F
SB
Hinton 4 Akron-Westfield 3 F
Sioux Center 20 Cherokee 0 F
Kingsley-Pierson 6 MVAO-COU 2 F
Denison-Schleswig 9 Westwood 2 F
