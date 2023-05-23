Siouxland soccer squads take one step closer to state tournament

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - High school soccer substate action continued all across Siouxland as teams keep making their way closer to punching their ticket to the state tournament.

Final Scores:

SOCC

Sioux Center 2 BH/RV (B) 0 F

Denison-Sch. 3 S.C. West (B) 1 F

Western Christian 6 East Sac County (B) 0 F

S.C. North 3 S.C. East (B) 0 F

Unity Christian 2 West Sioux (B) 1 F

Bishop Heelan 3 Spirit Lake (B) 0 F

Spencer 2 Storm Lake (B) 4 F

AAB

Sioux City 3 Sioux Falls 4 F

SB

Hinton 4 Akron-Westfield 3 F

Sioux Center 20 Cherokee 0 F

Kingsley-Pierson 6 MVAO-COU 2 F

Denison-Schleswig 9 Westwood 2 F

