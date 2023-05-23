Summer like temperatures continue this week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland! We are starting off with clear skies across the region, with temperatures in the 50s across the area. The wind is out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Even though we are seeing clear skies, the smoke from the wildfires in Canada is giving us hazy conditions this morning.

Today we are forecasting another warm and sunny day with highs in the 80s across the region and wind out of the south up to 15 miles per hour. Even though our humidity will be on the lower end, it will feel like summer with the warmer highs. Also, we will see hazy conditions today as the wildfire smoke from Canada continues to move through the area.

Tonight you can expect a mild and quiet night with a few clouds possible, lows in the 50s and 60s, and wind out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We will also continue to see some hazy skies.

The rest of our work week will be warm and sunny, with highs in the mid- to low-80s. Throughout the week, we should also see the wildfire smoke move out of the region. Then this weekend we will see a chance of an isolated shower or even a thunderstorm.

I have all the details in the attached video

