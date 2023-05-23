Truck crashes into security barriers near White House; driver detained

Breaking News
Breaking News(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The U.S. Secret Service detained the driver of a box truck after the truck crashed into security barriers near the White House, according to an official statement.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street, according to a statement from Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service.

There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old man drowns in West Lake Okoboji
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
Members of the Sioux Central girls shuttle hurdle team celebrate on top of the podium in Des...
Siouxland keeps producing champions as Iowa High School Track and Field Championships wrap
FILE - 18-year-old Celeste Burgess, of Norfolk, appearing in Madison County court for a...
18-year-old charged in northeast Nebraska abortion case takes plea deal
Sioux City Council will consider an agreement to build an I-29 interchange south of Sergeant Bluff

Latest News

Sioux City Waste Water Treatment Center advisory committee
Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Kimberly Sweet
US Marshals find man wanted out of Madison County, NE
Sioux City man sentenced to 25 years in prison for attempted murder