Warm and sunny next few days

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you’ve been enjoying the weather these past few days, we have more like it on the way.

Tonight, our lows will sit in the upper 50s with just a few clouds overhead.

We will warm up tomorrow into the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Clear conditions will continue in the overnight hours with very comfortable in the upper 50s.

Highs will get into the lower 80s for Thursday. We will have another day filled with lots of sunshine.

Friday and Saturday will look quite similar to one another with highs in the lower 80s and plenty of sunshine overhead.

Saturday night is when shower chances become a possibility.

We could see an isolated thunderstorm on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

