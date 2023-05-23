Woman dies after assault in Yankton, SD

Adrian Vaughn Lund
Adrian Vaughn Lund(Yankton Police Department)
By Dean Welte
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - Police say a woman has died after an assault in a southeast South Dakota community.

According to the Yankton Police Department, officers were sent to a Yankton residence on Walnut Street for a reported assault. When officers arrived, they found a woman with serious injuries. The woman was taken to the hospital but later died of her injuries.

After they found the woman, police began investigating and identified a person of interest in the case, Adrian Vaughn Lund. Yankton police say Lund has been located and they will release more information as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Sweet
Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Kimberly Sweet
21-year-old man drowns in West Lake Okoboji
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
Motorcycle vs deer accident sends 2 to hospital
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says

Latest News

Police: Storm Lake man arrested for assault, lighting woman’s hair on fire
Diana Castillo
Diana Castillo Joins KTIV as News Director, Bringing Extensive Experience and Leadership to Siouxland’s News Channel
David Phillips Jr.
Northeast Nebraska murder suspect has pretiral conference delayed
Motorcycle vs deer accident sends 2 to hospital