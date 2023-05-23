Woman dies after assault in Yankton, SD

YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - Police say a woman has died after an assault in a southeast South Dakota community.

According to the Yankton Police Department, officers were sent to a Yankton residence on Walnut Street for a reported assault. When officers arrived, they found a woman with serious injuries. The woman was taken to the hospital but later died of her injuries.

After they found the woman, police began investigating and identified a person of interest in the case, Adrian Vaughn Lund. Yankton police say Lund has been located and they will release more information as the investigation continues.

