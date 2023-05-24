Another warm and sunny day here in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland! We are waking up to some mild temperatures this morning, with 50s and 60s and mostly clear skies. The wind is also out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Today you can expect another warm and sunny day with highs in the mid-80s across the region as our wind will continue to be out of the southeast up to 15 or maybe 20 miles per hour. A very above-average day here in Siouxland.

Tonight, we are forecasting another mild night with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s, mostly clear skies, and wind still out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

On Thursday, our highs will be a bit cooler as a cold front moves through the region. Our highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with our wind still out of the southeast tomorrow. Also, we could see some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms moving through the region tomorrow. Not everyone will see a shower tomorrow.

The rest of our work week will be warm, and Memorial Day weekend is looking warm and sunny.

