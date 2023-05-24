Around Siouxland: The Siouxland Food Festival

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Food Bank of Siouxland will soon be hosting its first-ever “Siouxland Food Festival.”

The festival is meant to bring together some of Siouxland’s iconic restaurants and food trucks, while also bringing awareness to the food insecurity being experienced in the community. It’ll also raise funds to help combat that food insecurity.

Some of the vendors this year include:

Big Papa’s Grub on the Run Food Truck

Crumb.

Malli’s on Wheels

Mateo Kitchen & Catering

Rebos

Sneaky’s

Sweet Treats by K&B

SweetWater Cafe

The event is scheduled for June 3, 2023, at the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center. It goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on the event and how to buy tickets, click here.

