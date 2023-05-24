Bishop Heelan and Sioux Center set to face off for substate championship

By Amber Salas and Jayson Moeller
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tuesday night was one full of big postseason soccer games in Iowa as squads tried to survive and advance through the semifinals.

The Bishop Heelan Crusader girls, like the boys, are favorites to make their way to the Cownie Complex in Des Moines. They’d take on Unity Christian at Memorial Field for their semifinal matchup. The Sioux Center girls were also in action taking on Western Christian.

Final Scores:

SOCC:

Sioux Center 5 Western Christian (G) 3 F

S.C. East 0 Urbandale 5 F

Bishop Heelan 10 Unity Christian (G) 0 F

Denison-Sch. 2 Spirit Lake (G) 1 F

S.C. North 0 W.D.M. Valley 10 F

Spencer 10 Le Mars (G) 0 F

AAB:

Sioux City 17 Sioux Falls 7 F

SB:

Dakota Valley 15 S.F. Christian 0 F

Gayville-Volin 11 Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0 F

EP-Jefferson 14 Wagner 1 F

Yankton 13 Rapid City Stevens 4 F

Western Christian 8 BH/RV 7 F

Sioux Central 13 Cherokee 0 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 4 S.C. East 3 F

Le Mars 12 S.C. North 4 F

S.C. East 3 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 0 F

Beresford 7 Vermillion 3 F

River Valley 10 Whiting 0 F

BB:

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 4 S.C. East 3 F

Bishop Heelan 10 S.C. West 0 F

Bishop Heelan 12 S.C. West 2 F

West Lyon 3 Unity Christian 1 F

Hinton 11 West Monona 1 F

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

