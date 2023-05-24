Habitat for Humanity celebrates home dedication in Vermillion

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday, Habitat for Humanity of Clay and Yankton Counties celebrated a big milestone from one family.

Community leaders and volunteers marked the completion of the 46th home in the area, and the second in Vermillion.

New homeowners, Morgan Kline and Lindsay Covill were given the keys to their home Wednesday after organizers began working on the project over one year ago.

Volunteers put in more than 300 hours of work alongside the help of the community and family, all while having full-time jobs and children.

The couple said it was well worth the wait.

“It means everything. The kids will have their own rooms actually now and their own privacy, so I know they are really excited for that. It’s right across the street from the school. It’s really convenient to have a house of our own,” said Kline.

The new homeowners add they’re looking forward to working with other people who are going through this process by volunteering their time to help build.

