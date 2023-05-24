Heelan takes two from West in doubleheader
Sioux City 17 Sioux Falls 7 F
SB
Dakota Valley 15 S.F. Christian 0 F
Gayville-Volin 11 Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0 F
EP-Jefferson 14 Wagner 1 F
Yankton 13 Rapid City Stevens 4 F
Western Christian 8 BH/RV 7 F
Sioux Central 13 Cherokee 0 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 4 S.C. East 3 F
Le Mars 12 S.C. North 4 F
S.C. East 3 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 0 F
Beresford 7 Vermillion 3 F
River Valley 10 Whiting 0 F
BB
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 4 S.C. East 3 F
Bishop Heelan 10 S.C. West 0 F
Bishop Heelan 12 S.C. West 2 F
West Lyon 3 Unity Christian 1 F
Hinton 11 West Monona 1 F
SOCC
Sioux Center 5 Western Christian (G) 3 F
S.C. East 0 Urbandale 5 F
Bishop Heelan 10 Unity Christian (G) 0 F
Denison-Sch. 2 Spirit Lake (G) 1 F
S.C. North 0 W.D.M. Valley 10 F
Spencer 10 Le Mars (G) 0 F
MLB
LOS 8 Atlanta 1 F
NY Mets 2 Chicago Cubs 7 F
St. Louis 8 Cincinnati 5 F
Chicago WSox 4 Cleveland 2 F
Detroit 1 Kansas City 4 F
Boston 0 LA Angels 2 5
Houston 0 Milwaukee 6 F
San Francisco 4 Minnesota 3 F
Baltimore 5 NY Yankees 6 F/10
Arizona 4 Philadelphia 3 F
Texas 6 Pittsburgh 1 F
Oakland 2 Seattle 0 5
Toronto 20 Tampa Bay 1 F
San Diego 7 Washington 4 F
NBA
Boston 116 Miami 99 F
NHL
Las Vegas 4 Dallas 0 F
