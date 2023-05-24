Holy Cross School 6th graders play kickball against Bishop Heelan Seniors

A Holy Cross 6th grader gets ready to pitch in the end-of-year kickball game.
By Nick Reis
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With the school year winding down, many classes are taking part in fun end-of-year traditions, including Holy Cross Middle School in Sioux City.

Wednesday, 6th graders at the school played a game of kickball against this year’s recently graduated seniors from Bishop Heelan. The kickball game is a tradition for Holy Cross students, but typically they play the teachers. Middle schoolers playing in the game said it was fun to play against the students whose shoes they’ll fill one day.

”It’s pretty cool,” said Ceron Bridges, a 6th grader at Holy Cross.

“Yeah, it’s pretty cool to know that we’ll someday be them, and we’ll someday be able to come here and play versus other 6th and 7th graders,” added Tristan Bodammer, another 6th grader at Holy Cross.

A few Heelan seniors got word of the game when they visited the school recently, but they didn’t know it was actually happening until Wednesday morning. They were able to quickly organize most of the grade to come out and play. They said it was great to come out and be a part of the tradition once again.

”It’s a lot of fun,” said Lauryn Peck, a class of 2023 graduate from Bishop Heelan. “It’s cool seeing that the traditions that we had still are here and get to kind of reminisce on the memories we made a long time ago.”

“I think it’s fun seeing the teachers too because those are my favorite teachers that are still here, so it’s kind of nice to go talk to them,” added Maddie Gengler, another class of 2023 graduate from Bishop Heelan.

We don’t have a final score from this game, but the seniors had a slim lead early on.

