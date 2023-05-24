I-29 Interchange south of Sergeant Bluff, Sioux City green lit

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Woodbury County leaders approved a project Tuesday night to create an interchange on Interstate 29 south of Sergeant Bluff and Sioux City.

The county board was the last entity to approve the project following approval from the cities of Sioux City, and Sergeant Bluff.

Plans show the interchange will be built between 235th and 240th Streets and the project will also connect Port Neal Road and Old Highway 75.

Construction could start in 2026 according to Woodbury County Finance Director Dennis Butler. He said the county will fund 100% of the local budget, which totals around 30-million dollars, using property tax revenue.

Board Chairman Matthew Ung says this will help economic development in the area.

“A new interchange along an interstate is a main driver of economic growth, simply because that’s a prerequisite to major expansion or building, especially commercially,” Ung said.

The cities of Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff worked with Woodbury County on this project that has been years in the making.

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott agrees this will be beneficial for city development projects.

“It opens up another in a way in and out of the Port Neal area, and we’ll participate in that as we have projects developed down there, we’ll split some of that TIF (Tax Increment Financing) with the county in order to pay our portion of it back,” Scott said.

The project is now in the hands of the Iowa DOT, which will move forward with the timeline for construction.

