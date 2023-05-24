LIVE TONIGHT: Tim Scott hosts presidential campaign event in Sioux City

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott announced his White House bid at his alma mater in North Charleston Monday...
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott announced his White House bid at his alma mater in North Charleston Monday morning, saying he’s the candidate the far left “fears the most.”(Live 5/Pool)
By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Two days after announcing his presidential campaign, Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott made his first campaign stop in Iowa in Sioux City.

Wednesday night, Sen. Scott is hosting a town hall event at Novelty Machine & Supply Co, located at 1635 Zenith Drive. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and once the public event starts at 6:30 p.m. KTIV will livestream the event inside this article and on our Facebook page.

KTIV spoke to members of the campaign team earlier Wednesday and they said Sen. Scott will not be taking questions from the media this evening. He will however be answering questions from community members.

The South Carolina senator said he stands on a platform of expansion to educational opportunities for every American child. He is also a proponent of police reform, supporting law enforcement and wanting to increase penalties for criminals who intentionally target law enforcement officers.

Sen. Scott describes himself as strongly pro-life - and wants to prohibit federal funding for abortion services.

