Man charged with murder after stabbing in Yankton, SD

YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - A man is being accused of fatally stabbing a woman in a southeast South Dakota community.

Court documents show 31-year-old Adrian Lund is charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities say the stabbing was reported at about 11:15 a.m. on Monday, May 22. Officers were sent to a Yankton apartment at 702 Walnut Street where they found a 33-year-old woman who had a stab wound to the chest. The victim was sent to a Sioux Falls hospital but died from her injuries Tuesday morning. An autopsy confirmed the woman’s death was caused by the stab wound.

While investigating the scene, authorities say they talked to a resident at the apartment who claimed she knew the victim. The resident told officers that she heard the victim yell “Adrian” outside her apartment, and when they opened the door the victim told the resident “he stabbed me.”

Authorities later confirmed Lund and the victim were in a relationship and lived together at a Yankton residence located on 11th Street. After searching the residence, authorities say they found several items with a reddish-brown substance on them.

Additionally, authorities say they used surveillance video from several businesses to confirm Lund and the victim were in the area of Walnut Street Monday night.

Lund’s initial court appearance was held Wednesday morning at the Yankton County Courthouse. His arraignment has been scheduled for June 8 at 2 p.m.

