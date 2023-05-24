Man sent to hospital after incident in Sac County, authorities looking for witnesses

LAKE VIEW, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities are investigating an altercation in a Sac County, Iowa town that resulted in one man being sent to the hospital.

The Sac County Sheriff’s Office says at about 1 a.m. on Saturday, May 20 authorities found a man unresponsive and lying in the street in Lake View. That man, identified as 50-year-old Stanley Mortensen II, was found in the 100 block of West 4th Street by neighborhood residents. When first responders got to the scene Mortensen was standing and leaning against his truck, which was parked in the middle of the street.

Mortensen told authorities that he could not remember what happened. Authorities say Mortensen was eventually transported to a hospital in Des Moines where he is being treated for a life-threatening injury to his head.

Law enforcement determined that before Mortensen was found a verbal argument took place between him and two people on a motorcycle. Authorities say the man and woman on that motorcycle have been identified. Their names are not being released at this time.

The Lake View Police Department started the investigation but asked the Sac County Sheriff’s Office to investigate further. Authorities are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the sheriff’s office at (712) 626-7127.

