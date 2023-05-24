Scattered showers possible Thursday

**Air Quality Alert for northwest Iowa until 7 pm**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The warmth and sunshine continued today in Siouxland with many of us getting into the mid to upper 80s.

We’ll keep things mild and comfortable tonight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Scattered showers become a possibility after midnight.

A few pop-up thunderstorms become possible tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies will stick around much of the day with highs in the lower 80s.

Skies will clear off in the overnight hours with lows in the upper 50s.

Lots of sunshine will make its return Friday with highs in the lower 80s.

Saturday will be another gorgeous and sunny day with highs in the lower 80s.

We start warming up even more on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. Mostly sunny skies will start the day with more clouds moving in later in the day.

Memorial Day looks to be sunny and hot in the upper 80s.

Shower chances enter the forecast as we get into Monday night with storm chances later on next week.

I'll have more in your full forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

