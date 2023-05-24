South Dakota softball teams claim spot to state tournament in first year as sanctioned sport

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - It’s the first year of high school softball being a sanctioned sport in South Dakota, and there has been great competition in this inaugural season.

It all went down in SoDak 16 games on Tuesday as teams were one win away from state.

Final Scores:

SB:

Dakota Valley 15 S.F. Christian 0 F

Gayville-Volin 11 Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0 F

EP-Jefferson 14 Wagner 1 F

Yankton 13 Rapid City Stevens 4 F

Western Christian 8 BH/RV 7 F

Sioux Central 13 Cherokee 0 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 4 S.C. East 3 F

Le Mars 12 S.C. North 4 F

S.C. East 3 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 0 F

Beresford 7 Vermillion 3 F

River Valley 10 Whiting 0 F

AAB:

Sioux City 17 Sioux Falls 7 F

BB:

Bishop Heelan 10 S.C. West 0 F

Bishop Heelan 12 S.C. West 2 F

West Lyon 3 Unity Christian 1 F

Hinton 11 West Monona 1 F

SOCC:

Sioux Center 5 Western Christian (G) 3 F

S.C. East 0 Urbandale 5 F

Bishop Heelan 10 Unity Christian (G) 0 F

Denison-Sch. 2 Spirit Lake (G) 1 F

S.C. North 0 W.D.M. Valley 10 F

Spencer 10 Le Mars (G) 0 F

