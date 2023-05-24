Warming Shelter continues to raise money to fund their year-round service

Warming Shelter staff help buss tables.
Warming Shelter staff help buss tables.(KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good food, and a good cause. You could find both under the same roof, Tuesday night.

Staff from the Warming Shelter worked together to collect tips at the Pizza Ranch on Floyd Boulevard Tuesday. They went around the business helping bus tables and washing dishes. All the tips collected by the end will go directly to the Warming Shelter, which offers the homeless a place to stay, year-round.

The warming shelter has done fundraisers in the past, but this is their first time through Pizza Ranch’s “Community Impact Fundraising Event”. This fundraiser comes from the recent change to being open year-round.

“Our operations went from seasonal to 365 days a year which means we have 6 more months of cost at the warming shelter,” said Shayla Becker, Assistant Director at the Warming Shelter. “Which means we need to raise some money. So, to continue to serve the people that we serve we have to have the funding to do it and most of that is fundraising and community donations.”

Becker also shared that it is a great way to connect with the community about what the Warming Shelter does.

For more information about the warming shelter, and how to help in future fundraisers, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Sweet
Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Kimberly Sweet
21-year-old man drowns in West Lake Okoboji
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
Adrian Vaughn Lund
Woman dies after reported assault in Yankton, SD
Diana Castillo
Diana Castillo Joins KTIV as News Director, Bringing Extensive Experience and Leadership to Siouxland’s News Channel

Latest News

Stricter wind turbine regulations were passed by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors
Woodbury Countny Board of Supervisors amend wind turbine ordinance
Fibromyalgia
Healthbeat 4: Living with Fibromyalgia
Siouxland farm and garden hosts Morningside University students to learn about organic growing
Hundreds attend ‘senior living fair’ at Siouxland Center for Active Generations