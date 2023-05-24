Warming Shelter continues to raise money to fund their year-round service

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good food, and a good cause. You could find both under the same roof, Tuesday night.

Staff from the Warming Shelter worked together to collect tips at the Pizza Ranch on Floyd Boulevard Tuesday. They went around the business helping bus tables and washing dishes. All the tips collected by the end will go directly to the Warming Shelter, which offers the homeless a place to stay, year-round.

The warming shelter has done fundraisers in the past, but this is their first time through Pizza Ranch’s “Community Impact Fundraising Event”. This fundraiser comes from the recent change to being open year-round.

“Our operations went from seasonal to 365 days a year which means we have 6 more months of cost at the warming shelter,” said Shayla Becker, Assistant Director at the Warming Shelter. “Which means we need to raise some money. So, to continue to serve the people that we serve we have to have the funding to do it and most of that is fundraising and community donations.”

Becker also shared that it is a great way to connect with the community about what the Warming Shelter does.

For more information about the warming shelter, and how to help in future fundraisers, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.