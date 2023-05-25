7-year-old arrested for setting house on fire with parents asleep, investigators say

A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents...
A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents were asleep.(Jackson County West Virginia Sheriff's Department)
By Eric Fossell and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Authorities in West Virginia say a 7-year-old child is in custody after setting a house on fire Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Jackson County West Virginia Sheriff’s Department, crews responded just after 11 a.m. to reports of a house fire in the Medina area.

Officials shared a photo from the scene that appeared to show the structure engulfed in flames.

Fire crews were able to gain control of the fire but two people ended up suffering minor burns.

Investigators said a 7-year-old child was arrested in connection with the blaze as it appears the fire was intentionally set while the child’s parents were sleeping in the house.

The sheriff’s office did not identify any of the people involved but said the child is facing an arson charge.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is among the agencies investigating the fire.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Sweet
Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Kimberly Sweet
Diana Castillo
Diana Castillo Joins KTIV as News Director, Bringing Extensive Experience and Leadership to Siouxland’s News Channel
Adrian Vaughn Lund
Woman dies after reported assault in Yankton, SD
Adrian Lund
Police identify victim in fatal Yankton, SD stabbing
Motorcycle vs deer accident sends 2 to hospital

Latest News

Gov. DeSantis launched his 2024 presidential campaign Wednesday after a delay on Twitter.
DeSantis launches 2024 campaign after Twitter delay
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., his...
Biden picks history-making Air Force pilot to serve as next Joint Chiefs chairman
A college baseball player died after a dugout collapsed on him in Pennsylvania.
College baseball player dies after a dugout collapses on him
FILE - Richard Barnett, an Arkansas man who was photographed with his feet on a desk in former...
Capitol rioter photographed propping feet on desk in Pelosi’s office sentenced to over 4 years