Beautiful & breezy weather takes us into Memorial Day Weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday everyone! We’re keeping around the trend of beautiful, summer-like weather this Thursday, with mostly sunny skies and highs expected to reach the upper 70s and low 80s. However, there is the chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in western Siouxland later in the afternoon. The winds will be blowing fairly steadily as well, coming from the south-southeast at around 15 mph with gusts reaching 20 mph.

Thursday night, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with lows dipping down to the upper 50s across the viewing area. The wind will be coming in from the southeast at around 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

This will make day for a gorgeous day Friday with highs in the low-to-mid 80s and sunny skies. However, the winds will be fairly breezy, coming from the south-southeast at around 15 mph with gusts reaching 25 mph.

Friday night will be mild and mostly clear, with lows dropping down into the upper 50s. That wind will stick around though, coming in from the southeast at around 15-20 mph with gusts topping out at 30 mph.

Saturday we’ll warm things right back up for another beautiful sunny day in the low 80s. We’ll continue to see those gusty winds coming in from the south-southeast at around 15 mph, with gusts hitting 25 mph in parts of Siouxland.

The breeze will stick around into the evening, where we’ll see a mostly clear night with lows in the upper 50s. After that, we’ve got 2 more sunny days in the mid-80s to close out Memorial Day Weekend, before some possible showers return to the area Monday night. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for additional details and updates!

