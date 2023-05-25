Biden Administration announces high-speed internet grant to Santee Sioux Nation

Santee Sioux Nation
Santee Sioux Nation(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTIV) - Wednesday, the Santee Sioux Nation was awarded $500,000 from the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program (TBCP) to develop wireless internet service on tribal land in Knox County, Nebraska.

That money will come from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

It will help the tribe provide telehealth services, distance learning, and other wireless services to tribal members.

Alonzo Denney, the chairman of the Santee Sioux Tribe of Nebraska said, “Covid 19 demonstrated the digital divide our people, families and business have encountered because of underserved and unserved areas of our tribal lands for everyday broadband needs. These dollars represent a portion of our financial needs to build a quick efficient wireless and fiber business plan for our Tribal People.”

The chairman also adds this grant is just a start to those efforts, and they will continue to look for other funding sources to complete the project.

