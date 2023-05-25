Community rallies for Fort Pierre family after deadly home explosion

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A fundraiser to support a family that lost two grandparents and an infant daughter in a home explosion near Fort Pierre has already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars.

According to the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office, the explosion happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The incident happened at a house on South Dakota Highway 1806 southeast of Fort Pierre.

Kelsey and Trevor Hupp were at work when the explosion happened. The blast killed their infant daughter, Harper, and both of Trevor’s parents, Bill and LaDonna, according to a fundraiser created for the family.

Trevor and Kelsey’s sons, 5-year-old Myles and 3-year-old Royce, were airlifted to a burn unit in St. Paul. The blast leveled the home. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

The Hupp family is a large one. On Thursday, dozens of family members gathered at the bottom of the driveway of Trevor and Kelsey’s home and at The Hangout, a retail store where Maier Meats sells their product.

”With our family, there’s no waiting. As soon as the first phone call was made, before people were even out of the house, there were people coming to town to help,” said Colton Maier, one of Trevor Hupp’s cousins.

At The Hangout, LaDonna’s sisters and Trevor’s cousins were sorting through boxes of donations. They had posted on their Facebook page what sizes Kelsey, Trevor and their sons wear and received food and beverage donations as well.

As far as what donated items the family is requesting, the list isn’t limited.

“They’re taking toys, kitchen stuff. They lost everything, so really anything you guys are willing to donate,” said Ricki Maier, Colton’s wife.

And the Maiers will be collecting donations for as long as they need to.

“Royce and Myles are going to need stuff for a long time, so any time anybody walks through this door with something, it’ll get to the Hupps,” said Colton.

First Dakota National Bank, where Trevor Hupp is an employee, has also set up a fund for the family and is collecting donations at all of its locations across the state.

”I do know that they’re doing donations in Huron, Eagle Butte, Phillip. It’s really all over the state, so if you want to help, there’s definitely a way,” said Ricki.

A GoFundMe account was also set up for the Hupp family, and within 24 hours, it had already reached over $300,000.

Colton said he wasn’t shocked to see the Hupps receive so much support from the community.

”It’s surprising and overwhelming all at the same time, but you do kind of expect it because this is a small community, and the Hupps were a really good family. Everybody supported them and knew them through rodeo and different functions that they’ve been in. It’s just awesome to see a community come together and be able to help out with so much,” said Colton.

There is one more thing the family is requesting for Trevor, Kelsey, Myles and Royce.

”Myles and Royce have a long journey, and the Hupp family has a lot of healing to do. So, if you have an extra prayer, just say it for them,” said Ricki.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.