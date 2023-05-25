David’s Bridal in Sioux City expected to close on June 27

The David's Bridal in Sioux City, located at 5001 Sergeant Road Suite 330, is expected to close...
The David's Bridal in Sioux City, located at 5001 Sergeant Road Suite 330, is expected to close in late June.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - David’s Bridal in Sioux City says they could close its doors by the end of June.

David’s Bridal told KTIV that their estimated close date is Tuesday, June 27.

Employees say brides are encouraged to order online if they are still in need of a dress. They also added that stores in Sioux Falls and Omaha will remain open for now.

This comes after a notice in April that the company would be laying off thousands of its employees, nationwide.

