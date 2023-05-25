Denison-Schleswig powers its way to state tournament

By Jayson Moeller
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DENISON, IA (KTIV) -The Monarchs were certainly feeling royal entering the substate final against Storm Lake, and they kept that feeling going throughout the game.

Denison-Schleswig opened up the matchup between themselves and the Tornadoes with two unanswered goals.

Storm Lake finally responded with a goal of their own, but not long after the Monarchs came right back, when Jackson Saravia tickled the twine and the Monarchs added one more, punching their ticket to the state tournament winning 4-1.

